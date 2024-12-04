LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.80. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 259 shares.

Specifically, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.