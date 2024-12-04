LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 621.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.