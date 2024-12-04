Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Acquires A$72,000.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Shane McLeay acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($46,753.25).
Liontown Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
