LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LFMD opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 901,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 852.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

