Laxmi Akkaraju Purchases 900 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) Director Laxmi Akkaraju acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $14,265.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,567.25. The trade was a 7.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $598,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNW

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.