LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $192,971.46 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,825,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,825,031 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,825,031.99894363. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00097843 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $191,694.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

