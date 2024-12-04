Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.16. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

