Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 16,450,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNUT
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.5 %
DNUT stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.
Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.