Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 16,450,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 86.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 216,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859,774 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 120.5% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 121.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 653,637 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNUT stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

