Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 46.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 35.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEP

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.