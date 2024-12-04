Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 246.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

