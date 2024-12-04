Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $537,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,600.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

