KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMLM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.