KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,200.00%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

