Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPRUY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Kering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
