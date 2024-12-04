Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target to $30.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
