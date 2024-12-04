Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OBK. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 42,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,946. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

