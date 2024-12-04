Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,500,047. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

