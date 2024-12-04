KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 338,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,231. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

