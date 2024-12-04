Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 13732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

