Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 934,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 432,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

