Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of JGHAF stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

