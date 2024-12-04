John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

