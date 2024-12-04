John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Rise With Over 4% Dividend Yields
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.