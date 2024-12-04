Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. 3,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

