Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $323,186.53 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $323,186.53 and $10,617.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00010627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,954.64 or 1.00023612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00013510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00068768 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00019014 USD and is up 18.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,618.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

