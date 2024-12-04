Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO Sells $1,005,000.00 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,618. This represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00.

On Friday, September 27th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00.

NASDAQ JANX traded up $19.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,721,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company's revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

