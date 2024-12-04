Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 285,109 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $299,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

