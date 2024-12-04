Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,122,219 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,122,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Microchip Technology worth $191,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 7.0 %

MCHP stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

