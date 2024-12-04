Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $347,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAY opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.