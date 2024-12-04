Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,753 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Intuit worth $386,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,324 shares of company stock worth $75,803,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $636.02 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

