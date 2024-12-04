Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 602,609 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Structure Therapeutics worth $173,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of -3.41.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

