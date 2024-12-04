Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.62% of TransUnion worth $330,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after buying an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. XN LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,661,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,312.84. This trade represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,933,538. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

