Jamie Samath Sells 188 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48.

On Friday, November 8th, Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

ISRG opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.61.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

