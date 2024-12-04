Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 840,362 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 840,362 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,456,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,311,369,000 after buying an additional 4,656,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,320,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $454,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,634.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $717,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,685 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

COP stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

