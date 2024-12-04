Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Duolingo worth $47,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $204,768,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $360.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $364.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,704,310. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,319 shares of company stock worth $5,134,526 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.