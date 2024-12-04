Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 32,083 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of ManpowerGroup worth $40,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

