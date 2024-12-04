Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Cintas by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $222.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $136.87 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

