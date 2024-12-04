Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $36,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $6,327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,865,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,236,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schneider National news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $603,461.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,014.82. This represents a 21.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

