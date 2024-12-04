Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $26.30 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,920 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,345.12. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

DocuSign stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

