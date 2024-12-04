Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 75,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 913.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 6.3 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.46 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSGE

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This trade represents a 32.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

