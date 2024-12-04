Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $56,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $481,779.68. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 3,394 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $166,204.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $283,830.12. This trade represents a 36.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

