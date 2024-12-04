Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 443 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in DocuSign by 228.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 431,295 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of DOCU opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,106.83. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

