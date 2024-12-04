Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,810 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,668,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,019,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 168,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

