iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 148,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 101,668 shares.The stock last traded at $98.29 and had previously closed at $97.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,698,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 41,140 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

