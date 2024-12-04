iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.32 and traded as low as $36.84. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 133,598 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

