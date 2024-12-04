iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.64% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

