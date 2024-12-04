iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 500,893 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 474,275 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $36.25.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

