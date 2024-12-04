iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

