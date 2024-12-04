iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

