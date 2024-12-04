iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 482,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 35.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTP opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0809 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

