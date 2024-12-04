iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

